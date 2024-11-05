K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 1.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.14% to Rs 1427.69 croreNet profit of K P R Mill rose 1.57% to Rs 205.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 1427.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1458.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1427.691458.89 -2 OPM %20.7620.43 -PBDT322.84302.01 7 PBT271.06256.02 6 NP205.00201.84 2
