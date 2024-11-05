Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 25.21% to Rs 16.54 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.21% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.5413.21 25 OPM %36.46-4.92 -PBDT5.56-0.64 LP PBT4.70-1.34 LP NP4.64-1.13 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro

LL&T to acquire 21% stake in E2E Networks in two-part Rs 1,327 crore deal

supreme court of india

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, tests 79,000; Nifty at 24,050; Metal, financials up

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Penny Wong, Penny, Wong

Australian FM raises allegations of targeting Sikhs with EAM Jaishankar

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Explained: Indian MFs can invest up to 25% of net assets in overseas funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon