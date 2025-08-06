K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.53% to Rs 1686.40 croreNet profit of K P R Mill rose 4.62% to Rs 212.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 203.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 1686.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1539.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1686.401539.67 10 OPM %18.4020.44 -PBDT332.33306.11 9 PBT279.10255.10 9 NP212.70203.31 5
