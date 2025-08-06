Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 70.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 425.24 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 70.28% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 425.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 455.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales425.24455.22 -7 OPM %5.6811.34 -PBDT24.5453.89 -54 PBT15.5248.17 -68 NP10.7536.17 -70
