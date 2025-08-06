Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 489.74 croreNet profit of Rites rose 1.37% to Rs 80.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 489.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 485.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales489.74485.76 1 OPM %23.3121.78 -PBDT137.08129.39 6 PBT121.59114.98 6 NP80.1079.02 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content