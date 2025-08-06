Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.13% to Rs 845.05 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 7.41% to Rs 90.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 845.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 929.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales845.05929.96 -9 OPM %21.4517.52 -PBDT165.29162.64 2 PBT153.83153.94 0 NP90.7698.02 -7
