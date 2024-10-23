Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 119.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.82% to Rs 128.00 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 119.01% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.82% to Rs 128.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 182.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales128.00182.39 -30 OPM %17.156.24 -PBDT21.5911.35 90 PBT16.287.48 118 NP12.335.63 119
