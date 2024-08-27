Business Standard
Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore
Net Loss of Kabra Steel Products reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-300.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.01 -200 PBT-0.03-0.01 -200 NP-0.03-0.01 -200
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

