Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 4.10%

Nifty Media index closed up 4.10% at 2148.85 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 11.56%, Dish TV India Ltd rose 4.03% and Tips Industries Ltd added 3.08%. The Nifty Media index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 29.59% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 1.06% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.03% to close at 25017.75 while the SENSEX added 0.02% to close at 81711.76 today.