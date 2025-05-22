Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 60.76 croreNet profit of Kaira Can Company rose 152.00% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 60.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.7654.40 12 OPM %4.202.90 -PBDT2.721.90 43 PBT1.811.15 57 NP1.890.75 152
