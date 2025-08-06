Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 3.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 239.08 croreNet profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 3.55% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 239.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 227.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales239.08227.54 5 OPM %14.6414.62 -PBDT37.8136.07 5 PBT34.8833.66 4 NP25.9425.05 4
