Kaiser Corporation consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.77% to Rs 6.03 croreNet profit of Kaiser Corporation declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.036.61 -9 OPM %2.496.35 -PBDT0.260.25 4 PBT0.230.20 15 NP0.070.08 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content