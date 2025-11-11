Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 80.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 718.04 croreNet profit of Hindustan Copper rose 80.77% to Rs 183.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 101.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 718.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 518.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales718.04518.19 39 OPM %39.2929.29 -PBDT292.59182.90 60 PBT248.63135.32 84 NP183.79101.67 81
