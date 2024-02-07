Sensex (    %)
                        
Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 19.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 4896.00 crore
Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 19.49% to Rs 141.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 118.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 4896.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4004.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4896.004004.00 22 OPM %8.669.34 -PBDT314.00257.00 22 PBT193.00159.00 21 NP141.00118.00 19
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

