Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 19.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 4896.00 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 19.49% to Rs 141.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 118.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 4896.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4004.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4896.004004.008.669.34314.00257.00193.00159.00141.00118.00