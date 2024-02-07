Sensex (    %)
                        
Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 47.12% to Rs 1.01 crore
Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 47.12% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.011.91 -47 OPM %1.98-11.52 -PBDT0.03-0.09 LP PBT0.01-0.11 LP NP0.01-0.11 LP
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

