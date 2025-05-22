Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.57% to Rs 7.98 croreNet profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 95.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.40% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.00% to Rs 26.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.989.80 -19 26.3131.70 -17 OPM %65.0487.96 -85.7192.78 - PBDT0.612.06 -70 5.7510.04 -43 PBT0.461.99 -77 5.139.41 -45 NP0.061.40 -96 2.506.01 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content