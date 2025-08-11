Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.63% to Rs 5.60 crore

Net profit of U. H. Zaveri declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.605.51 2 OPM %0.542.90 -PBDT0.030.17 -82 PBT0.030.17 -82 NP0.020.13 -85

