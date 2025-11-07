Friday, November 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 99.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 99.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 7856.03 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 99.46% to Rs 260.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 7856.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6065.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7856.036065.48 30 OPM %6.335.40 -PBDT453.48262.92 72 PBT350.27177.95 97 NP260.51130.61 99

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

