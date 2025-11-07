20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 6.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 230.78 croreNet profit of 20 Microns rose 6.03% to Rs 17.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 230.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 240.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales230.78240.18 -4 OPM %13.7912.89 -PBDT28.9127.31 6 PBT23.4622.71 3 NP17.4016.41 6
