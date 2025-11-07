Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 4.12 croreNet Loss of Neueon Towers reported to Rs 88.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.120 0 OPM %-1622.820 -PBDT-66.83-0.33 -20152 PBT-88.44-23.96 -269 NP-88.91-23.96 -271
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content