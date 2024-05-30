Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 207.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 526.23% to Rs 20.29 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.61% to Rs 70.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 66.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 207.05% to Rs 29.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 526.23% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.20.293.2466.8155.6492.9550.9393.2294.6336.7612.9491.3677.2736.7312.9191.2677.1829.179.5070.0558.08