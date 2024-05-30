Business Standard
Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 207.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 526.23% to Rs 20.29 crore
Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 207.05% to Rs 29.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 526.23% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.61% to Rs 70.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 66.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.293.24 526 66.8155.64 20 OPM %92.9550.93 -93.2294.63 - PBDT36.7612.94 184 91.3677.27 18 PBT36.7312.91 185 91.2677.18 18 NP29.179.50 207 70.0558.08 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

