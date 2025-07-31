Nifty below 24,850; realty shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 75.34 points or 0.09% to 81,406.52. The Nifty 50 index lost 23.20 points or 0.10% to 24,833.35.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.36%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,494 shares rose and 2,270 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4.30% to 11.69. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 24,935.60, at a premium of 102.25 points as compared with the spot at 24,833.35.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 181.1 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 267.3 lakh contracts was seen at 24,700 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 1.06% to 907.95. The index dropped 2% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Oberoi Realty (down 1.81%), Anant Raj (down 1.7%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.53%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.41%), Raymond (down 1.4%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1%), Godrej Properties (down 0.94%), Sobha (down 0.89%), DLF (down 0.49%) and Lodha Developers (down 0.3%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mahindra & Mahindra rose 0.41%. The company standalone net profit surged 32% to Rs 3,449.84 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,612.63 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 26.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,083.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals fell 1.67%. The company reported consolidated net profit surged 14.45% to Rs 202.38 crore on an 8.91% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,093.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
