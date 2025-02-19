Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalyani Strategic Systems signs LoI for supply of advance artillery cannons to the IS

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs LoI for supply of advance artillery cannons to the IS

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Forge, India, and AM General, USA, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) at IDEX 2025 for the supply of made in India advanced artillery cannons to the United States. This marks the first-ever supply of cannons from an Indian defence manufacturer to the United States, a testament to the strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between our two nations.

Building upon its extensive expertise in artillery systems and its prior collaboration with AM General, KSSL continues to establish itself as a key player in the global defence industry. The company had recently entered an agreement with AM General to co-develop a wide range of next-generation artillery solutions, including mounted, towed, and ultra-light gun systems in both 105mm and 155mm calibers.

 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

