Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 44.64 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales44.6457.27 -22 OPM %6.232.22 -PBDT2.17-0.50 LP PBT1.37-1.53 LP NP1.00-1.00 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices rise for 2nd day, Nifty above 24,200; Trent jumps 3.7%

Indices rise for 2nd day, Nifty above 24,200; Trent jumps 3.7%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.39%

HDFC Life PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 415 crore in Q3 FY25

HDFC Life PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 415 crore in Q3 FY25

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 23,200; realty shares outperform; VIX slides 1.37%

Nifty ends above 23,200; realty shares outperform; VIX slides 1.37%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon