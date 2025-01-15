Business Standard

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Kalyan Jewelers were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,275.95, a premium of 62.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,213.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 37.15 points or 0.16% to 23,213.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.37% to 15.26.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Kalyan Jewelers were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2024.

 

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

