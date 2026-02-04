Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.55% to Rs 35.02 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion declined 34.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.55% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.0244.646.806.231.852.170.991.370.661.00

