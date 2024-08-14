Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 2.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 104.82 croreNet profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 2.24% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 104.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales104.8297.07 8 OPM %5.03-0.76 -PBDT5.155.01 3 PBT4.724.67 1 NP3.653.57 2
