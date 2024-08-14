Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 2.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 104.82 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 2.24% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 104.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.104.8297.075.03-0.765.155.014.724.673.653.57