Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 38.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 195.78 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 38.73% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 195.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 184.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales195.78184.53 6 OPM %10.898.03 -PBDT29.9121.32 40 PBT28.5920.05 43 NP21.4215.44 39
