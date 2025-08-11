Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet loss of Regal Entertainment & Consultants reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.02 300 OPM %-525.000 -PBDT-0.180 0 PBT-0.180 0 NP-0.180 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content