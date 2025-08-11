Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 942.86% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 942.86% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.460.14 943 OPM %39.0421.43 -PBDT0.120.03 300 PBT0.120.03 300 NP0.110.02 450
