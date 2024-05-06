Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 120.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 39.66 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 13.08% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 127.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Smruthi Organics rose 120.29% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 39.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.39.6636.78127.64141.0410.316.129.366.933.782.0510.629.062.190.814.974.491.520.693.594.13