Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 61.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 36.44 croreNet profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance declined 61.99% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36.4437.22 -2 OPM %58.8461.28 -PBDT2.384.77 -50 PBT1.383.60 -62 NP1.032.71 -62
