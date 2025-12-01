Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.98 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 15.59% to Rs 15.86 croreNet Loss of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reported to Rs 51.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 46.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.59% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.8618.79 -16 OPM %84.5584.41 -PBDT-44.60-37.83 -18 PBT-51.98-46.44 -12 NP-51.98-46.44 -12
