Renew Akshay Urja standalone net profit rises 43.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 28.50 croreNet profit of Renew Akshay Urja rose 43.75% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.5028.70 -1 OPM %89.8288.50 -PBDT24.2018.50 31 PBT18.4012.80 44 NP13.809.60 44
