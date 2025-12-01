Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 14.69% to Rs 53.96 crore

Net Loss of Parsvnath Developers reported to Rs 153.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 127.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 53.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.9647.05 15 OPM %-45.31-22.15 -PBDT-140.65-114.64 -23 PBT-152.10-128.05 -19 NP-153.75-127.82 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

