Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 69.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 93.64 croreNet profit of Kanishk Steel Industries declined 69.96% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 93.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales93.6490.16 4 OPM %2.422.55 -PBDT1.513.45 -56 PBT1.022.40 -58 NP0.702.33 -70
