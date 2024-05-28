Sales decline 18.68% to Rs 361.75 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 38.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 1476.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1578.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 361.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.361.75444.861476.721578.437.965.193.574.5817.6812.4428.9646.722.06-3.01-33.54-12.21-9.26-1.52-38.40-8.77