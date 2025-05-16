Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 183.32 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 13.90% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 183.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2872.22% to Rs 10.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.80% to Rs 626.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales183.32148.99 23 626.24490.00 28 OPM %9.785.09 -7.173.94 - PBDT17.446.70 160 38.1213.88 175 PBT13.932.99 366 23.891.03 2219 NP2.952.59 14 10.700.36 2872

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

