Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India to acquire stake in solar SPV for captive consumption

Havells India to acquire stake in solar SPV for captive consumption

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Havells India has approved acquiring a stake of 26% in Kundan Solar (Pali), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), established for the business of developing, installing, operating, managing and maintaining solar power plant.

The purpose of this transaction is to strategically reduce dependence on fossil fuel and move towards green energy. Kundan Solar will set up a 15 MWac solar power plant and Havells plan to enter into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) up to 25 years. Under the Electricity Laws, Havells is required to hold a minimum of 26% shareholding to qualify as a captive consumer.

The arrangement will result in savings in power cost at plant locations in Rajasthan with payback within ~12-18 months from date of commissioning of the project.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian Paints to set up second manufacturing plant in UAE

Asian Paints to set up second manufacturing plant in UAE

L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the September 2025 quarter

DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 104.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 104.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon