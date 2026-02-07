Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 64.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 64.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 16.49% to Rs 212.66 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 64.02% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 212.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 182.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales212.66182.55 16 OPM %5.284.39 -PBDT8.165.00 63 PBT7.133.68 94 NP7.434.53 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

