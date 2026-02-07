Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 64.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.49% to Rs 212.66 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 64.02% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 212.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 182.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.212.66182.555.284.398.165.007.133.687.434.53

