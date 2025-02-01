Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank standalone net profit declines 14.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Karnataka Bank standalone net profit declines 14.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 14.34% to Rs 283.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 331.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2243.022112.61 6 OPM %67.1964.13 -PBDT349.30395.79 -12 PBT349.30395.79 -12 NP283.60331.08 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters standalone net profit rises 2.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters standalone net profit rises 2.02% in the December 2024 quarter

RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 38.20% in the December 2024 quarter

RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 38.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon