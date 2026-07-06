Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2026.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2026.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1204.2 at 11:35 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 352.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 271 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd surged 17.62% to Rs 54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 952 shares in the past one month.

Digitide Solutions Ltd jumped 17.56% to Rs 120.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37663 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd spurt 14.42% to Rs 265. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2958 shares in the past one month.

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