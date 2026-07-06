Monday, July 06, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2026.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2026.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1204.2 at 11:35 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28 shares in the past one month.

 

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 352.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 271 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd surged 17.62% to Rs 54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 952 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

INS Sahyadri during the Quad's multilateral Exercise Malabar 2025 in the Northern Pacific. Photo: PIB

The Quad's crucible

Statecraft: The New Rules Of Power In A Divided World By Jack Watling

Illusions of a stable world order

A smelting plant that processes extracted copper ore, a critical mineral for India, into pure metal in Dahej, Gujarat. Photo: Hindalco

Mineral dilemma

Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessels stationed at Keelung during China's ‘Justice Mission 2025' military drills around Taiwan on December 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

China's Taiwan options

Captain Vikram Batra sharing a light moment with fellow soliders during the 1999 Kargil War. Photo: MOD

The young man with a smile

Digitide Solutions Ltd jumped 17.56% to Rs 120.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37663 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd spurt 14.42% to Rs 265. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2958 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Enviro Infra Engineers wins wastewater infrastructure projects of Rs 256.92 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers wins wastewater infrastructure projects of Rs 256.92 cr

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; Oil & gas shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; Oil & gas shares rally

Enviro Infra Engineers edges higher after bagging Rs 256.92 crore EPC order in Uttar Pradesh

Enviro Infra Engineers edges higher after bagging Rs 256.92 crore EPC order in Uttar Pradesh

Ceinsys Tech board approves JV with AI Fabrik Inc.

Ceinsys Tech board approves JV with AI Fabrik Inc.

BLUECLOUDS deploys AI-powered multilingual FIR recorder 'AI-CopWriter' for Hyderabad Police

BLUECLOUDS deploys AI-powered multilingual FIR recorder 'AI-CopWriter' for Hyderabad Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateDefence Stock TodayNykaa Share PriceSatluj BanIMD Weather ForecastTechnology NewsPersonal Finance