Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.78% to Rs 7.12 croreNet profit of Kay Power & Paper declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.78% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.1210.14 -30 OPM %0.84-12.03 -PBDT0.360.43 -16 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
