Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 23.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 153.63 croreNet profit of Shreyans Industries rose 23.62% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 153.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales153.63135.56 13 OPM %10.3411.61 -PBDT26.1622.26 18 PBT22.2918.53 20 NP17.2713.97 24
