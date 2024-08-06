Kaya reports consolidated net profit of Rs 102.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 61.04 crore

Net profit of Kaya reported to Rs 102.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 61.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.0459.69-2.7510.474.421.07-5.75-8.88102.68-10.29