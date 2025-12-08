Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

SEPC rose 1.93% to Rs 8.97 after the company said its unincorporated joint venture, SEPC-Furlong JV, had received an Rs 86-crore letter of award to act as the service provider for developing the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport in Bihar.

The work award has been issued in continuation of the proposed Service Agreement, which will be shared with the joint venture shortly and will govern all terms and conditions of the contract.

SEPC The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 262.4% to Rs 8.30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 237.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

