KCL Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales decline 74.39% to Rs 1.58 crore
Net loss of KCL Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.39% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.13% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.19% to Rs 8.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.586.17 -74 8.5619.54 -56 OPM %-124.05-3.73 --15.54-2.10 - PBDT-0.680.10 PL 1.281.14 12 PBT-0.700.08 PL 1.201.06 13 NP-0.540.06 PL 0.870.79 10
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

