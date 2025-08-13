KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 64.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.04% to Rs 59.37 croreNet profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation declined 64.62% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.04% to Rs 59.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.3788.67 -33 OPM %-0.4217.94 -PBDT25.3360.60 -58 PBT24.5359.78 -59 NP19.1554.12 -65
