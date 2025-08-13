Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 75.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.19% to Rs 211.97 croreNet profit of Faze Three rose 75.90% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.19% to Rs 211.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 149.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales211.97149.08 42 OPM %11.6311.02 -PBDT24.3415.87 53 PBT17.1210.04 71 NP12.777.26 76
