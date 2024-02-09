Sensex (    %)
                        
KCP Sugar &amp; Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 82.65 crore
Net loss of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 38.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 82.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 74.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales82.6574.43 11 OPM %-4.37-18.88 -PBDT-0.8033.97 PL PBT-2.1432.60 PL NP-4.3238.11 PL
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

